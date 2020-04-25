Best and worst team NFL Draft setups

Who had the best and worst home setups during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let’s discuss the options.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appears during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier appears during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

Conducting the 2020 NFL Draft from home was always going to be awkward for team personnel.

It’s a lot of pressure to conduct an extremely important part of your job with cameras in your house. Some thrived under the scrutiny. Others…did not.

Here’s a look at the best and worst home setups from the draft:

Best: Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury

Kingsbury is obviously putting his paychecks to good use.

The living room of his Arizona home is stunning and his backyard might be better. The pool, completed with a cabana, rivals any casino setup. He also set his outdoor fire pit ablaze just because. What a flex from a guy that went 5-7 at Texas Tech two years ago.

Best: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

If Kingsbury drafting from his palatial estate is a flex, Jerry Jones doing business on his $250 million yacht is something else entirely.

Never mind how expensive it must have been to set up the high-speed internet required to conduct a draft via boat. When Jones sets his mind to something, he gets it done.

It worked out pretty well too since he made a great first-round pick with Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Best: Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

Zimmer can’t live up to a yacht but his Kentucky ranch ain’t bad.

Zimmer’s cabin decor and massive fireplace seem super inviting. Not to mention the fact that he got the “Zimmer Ridge Ranch” logo prominently placed in his live shot, which is excellent branding.

Worst: Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor just asked me how many keys I need for my room. pic.twitter.com/jPL7NAyP8P — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) April 24, 2020

The Bengals were key players in the draft and held the No. 1 overall pick. It’s hard to tell looking at Taylor’s furnishings.

His desk and narrow backdrop seem looked more fitting for a cubicle than a war room. Hopefully he’s not going around asking his family members if they’ve seen his stapler.

Worst: Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel

This Mike Vrabel war room photo is blowing up… 🚽 pic.twitter.com/6wv1IUixc4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 24, 2020

What is going on here?

There’s a guy who looks like Frozone from “The Incredibles.” A guy wearing a Vrabel Pro Bowl jersey. And of course a gentleman squatting in the background that Vrabel had to clarify wasn’t pooping on live television. Other than that, nothing to see.

As a reminder: The Titans came within one win of the Super Bowl last season. It’s getting easier to see why they came up short.

