Cincinnati Bengals take Joe Burrow with first pick in NFL draft

Former Louisiana State star quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Former Louisiana State star quarterback Joe Burrow was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday.

Burrow, 23, grew up in Ohio and began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring.

It’s the third consecutive season the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has been the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, following Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019.

The draft is being held remotely instead of as an elaborate outdoor spectacle that had been scheduled to take place in Las Vegas because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cincinnati’s last No. 1 overall pick was also a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Carson Palmer in 2003.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.