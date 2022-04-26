85°F
How to watch NFL draft in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 12:22 pm
 
Visitors check out a view deck as preparations continue for the NFL Draft 2022 stage at the Bel ...
Visitors check out a view deck as preparations continue for the NFL Draft 2022 stage at the Bellagio fountains on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NFL draft is taking over Las Vegas this week and with the NFL’s future biggest and brightest stars.

If you aren’t on the Strip to enjoy all the action, don’t worry. There are plenty of ways to watch from the comfort of your home.

Here’s how to watch:

What: The NFL draft in Las Vegas

When: Thursday at 5 p.m., Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.

TV: NFL Network*, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Streaming and connected TV: NFL app, ABC app, ESPN app

Smartphone and tablet: NFL app, ABC app, ESPN app

Listening: Sirius XM, Westwood One Sports, ESPN Radio

*The NFL Network and ESPN also will offer additional programming and content related to the draft (check local listings and social media channels).

