Las Vegas draft now NFL’s ‘No. 1 priority’

A rendering of the fan experience area located between Caesars Forum and the Westin during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

A rendering of the NFL Draft red carpet stage at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. (NFL)

With the Super Bowl over, the NFL’s attention now shifts from Florida to Las Vegas and this year’s edition of the league’s annual player draft.

NFL executives will be back in Las Vegas starting Monday, as work forges ahead with the league’s grand plan of hosting the red carpet arrival stage on the Fountains of Bellagio and holding the draft and related fan activities around Caesars Forum convention center for the three-day event occurring April 23-25.

“The special events team at the NFL has obviously the last three weeks been focused on the Super Bowl,” said Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown. “Now that the Super Bowl is over, Las Vegas becomes their No. 1 priority.”

The NFL’s team will meet with various county departments to finalize the draft plan, which includes shutting down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard for the better part of three days around its intersection with Flamingo Road where draft activities will take place.

Transportation and parking will be a large focus of the planning sessions to coordinate handling the mass of people expected to attend the event. Raiders’ owner Mark Davis has pegged that number at 750,000 attendees.

A park-and-ride program from the Las Vegas Convention Center will be set up and the Las Vegas Monorail is expected to be a key transportation piece for navigating the resort corridor.

Las Vegas Monorail Co. spokeswoman Ingrid Reisman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week that meetings regarding the NFL Draft would ramp up after the Super Bowl, with the monorail’s role in the transportation plan becoming clearer in upcoming weeks.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority sent a marketing team to the Super Bowl, where they set up a booth to advertise and make connections regarding the NFL Draft, Brown said.

NFL staff will be in and out of Las Vegas consistently over the next few months as the draft nears, Brown added.

“Every couple of weeks we’ll have an update on the NFL Draft,” he said.

