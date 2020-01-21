58°F
2020 NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft plans include Bellagio fountains, Caesars Forum

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 6:33 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2020 - 11:22 am

NFL and tourism representatives on Tuesday laid out the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history.

In their presentation to county officials, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and NFL focused on the transportation and mobility aspects, displaying what impacts would be created by the three-day draft.

The Clark County Commission approved the plan, including scheduled road closures, by a 7-0 vote.

The approval was contingent on the NFL continuing to communicate the parking and transportation and volunteer plan to the county.

2020 NFL DRAFT

The 2020 NFL Draft is coming to Las Vegas. Read more.

John Barker, head of live event operations and productions for the NFL, said the red carpet stage will be constructed over the Fountains at Bellagio, with the Draft Experience being held at Caesars Forum convention center.

“We think about this being Las Vegas’ draft,” he said.

The plans will be refined over the next three months.

“Work doesn’t stop today, it begins today,” Barker said.

April 8 will be the first day of construction on the stage at the Bellagio, according to Ben Walker of C3 Presents, who works with the NFL on event production and planning. The two inside lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Bellagio will be closed to accommodate the work. From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. cranning up and over and a third lane could be closed during that time.

Phase 2 will see construction of an arch that will span across Flamingo at the intersection with Las Vegas Boulevard, Walker said. That work originally was scheduled to take six days but has been reduced to a 48-hour build.

Flamingo will be closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane from April 13-16 for a total of 46 hours.

Phase 3 will start at 10 p.m. on April 22 with full closure of northbound and southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo to Paris, and on Flamingo from Koval to Las Vegas Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured at Harmon with traffic messaging beginning at Spring Mountain Road.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed the three days of the draft, April 23-25, but will be reopened during overnight hours.

There will be another full-day closure of Flamingo on April 25-26 to take the Flamingo arch down.

A park and ride program from the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Las Vegas Monorail will be key to shuttling attendees in and out of the draft areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

