2020 NFL Draft

Las Vegas NFL draft merch found at local Smith’s

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 11:16 am
 

Collectors, grab your wallets.

The 2020 NFL draft in Las Vegas was canceled this month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But you can still purchase 2020 NFL Las Vegas Draft merchandise to commemorate the event that would have been.

According to a post on social media, draft merchandise was spotted at a local Smith’s Food and Grocery on Valle Verde at 215, and an associate confirmed the availability of the soon-to-be collector’s items during a call placed to the store.

But several calls made to other locations in the valley determined the items will be hard to come by — of five stores called, the Valle Verde location was the only one to carry the draft items.

The NFL draft is still scheduled to proceed on April 23-25, but everything will be done virtually. All 32 teams are scheduled to take place in a practice draft next week to iron out all the kinks before the real draft.

Las Vegas could be an option for the 2022 draft, which remains open after the NFL awarded Cleveland the 2021 draft and Kansas City the 2023 draft.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also has hinted at the possibility of Las Vegas soon hosting the Super Bowl, perhaps in 2025 or 2026.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

