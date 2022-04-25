Las Vegas sign goes ‘Silver and Black’ to kick off NFL draft week

NFL Draft week in Las Vegas officially kicked off Monday with 600,000 attendees expected to converge on the Bellagio and Linq areas beginning Thursday.

NFL draft week in Las Vegas officially kicks off Monday with Clark County and Raiders officials turning the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign Silver and Black.

An estimated 600,000 attendees are expected to converge on the Bellagio and Linq areas beginning Thursday for what is slated to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, events in the city’s history.

The Metropolitan Police Department took to its Twitter account on Sunday to alert motorists of draft related road impacts and said it expects 200,000 fans to attend the draft each of the three days. That would make the three-day event be on par with the 2019 draft in Nashville as the most attended draft in NFL history. Nashville saw 600,000 fans take in the fun in 2019.

The NFL draft takes place Thursday-Saturday, with the red carpet arrivals at the Bellagio fountain on Day 1 and all of the picks and fan events occurring each day just behind the Linq.

