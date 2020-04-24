NFL draft to come to Las Vegas in 2022

The NFL draft is coming to Las Vegas in 2022, commissioner Roger Goodell will announce Thursday during the draft telecast.

The parking lots around the Las Vegas Convention Center will be open to the public for free during NFL draft festivities in April, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said Tuesday. (NFL)

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The NFL draft is coming to Las Vegas in 2022, commissioner Roger Goodell will announce before one of the Raiders’ two first-round picks during Thursday’s draft telecast, sources say.

The draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas this year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the festivities. As a result, the draft is being conducted virtually instead.

Draft prospects were supposed to be unveiled on the fountains of the Bellagio, with the actual proceeding taking place at Caesars Forum convention center.

“We are going to do what we can to show the tremendous entertainment and hospitality that’s around the city,” Goodell said in January. “I think what will come out of that is you all will (leave) that event saying, ‘Wow, that was special.’”

