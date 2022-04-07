NFL Draft to feature multiple public transportation options

Monorail, bus and ride hailing options are available to ease transportation constraints near the Strip for the NFL Draft.

Workers begin to build out the NFL Draft Theater at Caesars Forum on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Monorail near Paradise road on the route to the Las Vegas Convention Center Station on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Three Raiderettes stand in front of RTC bus decked out in a Raiders wrap that is part of the RTC's Game Day Express transit system as seen here on Aug. 7, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

An artist rendering of what the main stage at the draft theater will look like for the 2022 NFL Draft. (Courtesy: NFL.)

If navigating the partial closure of the Las Vegas Strip for the NFL Draft isn’t an appealing travel option, residents and visitors will find a variety of public transportation options available for the big weekend.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the event April 28-30, there is likely to be heavy congestion in and around the draft area outdoor near the Linq. Compounding the issue, Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Bellagio and Flamingo Road from the Strip intersection to Koval Lane will be shut to vehicle traffic.

Aside from the draft itself, the NFL Draft Experience will offer attendees the chance to participate in interactive activities, purchase exclusive NFL Draft merchandise and attend the Red Carpet area at the Fountains of Bellagio. All events are free to attend, with fans recommended to download the NFL’s OnePass app ahead of time.

Here are some transportation options for residents and visitors:

Las Vegas Monorail

With the Las Vegas Monorail running just behind the Strip on a raised track to various resorts, it is sure to be a popular option for visiting attendees.

Fans can catch a ride on the monorail from seven stations located at MGM Grand; Bally’s/Paris; Flamingo/Caesars Palace; Harrah’s Linq; Las Vegas Convention Center; Westgate Resort; and the Sahara.

Trains will run every four-to-eight minutes during the draft.

The monorail will be local friendly as well, with the Las Vegas Convention Center hosting a park and ride option.

Fans can park their vehicles in Silver Lots 1 and 2 and in the Bronze Lot and catch a ride to and from the draft area. Discounted tickets are available online with multiple pricing options. A 24-hour pass runs $13, a two-day pass is $20.70 and a three-day pass costs $26.10. Nevada residents can receive discounted monorail tickets in person at each station with the presentation of a local ID. Locals can also park for free at the convention center lots.

Game Day Express

The popular Game Day Express used for Raiders and UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium will be in operation for the NFL Draft.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will operate the service out of five locations across the valley at a $4 round trip price.

Fans can be picked up at:

— Red Rock Resort (Route 605).

— Green Valley Ranch (Route 606).

— Santa Fe Station (Route 607).

— Boulder Station (Route 609).

— M Resort (Route 612).

All routes will be dropped off near the Starbucks on East Flamingo Road just west of Paradise Road.

From there it is an about half-mile walk to the NFL Draft area. Fans will be picked up and taken to their destination site at the conclusion of each day from the area near the Starbucks.

As required by federal COVID-19 mandates, all riders on the buses will be required to wear a face mask.

Game Day Express service hours:

— April 28: Departures begin at 10:30 a.m. with the last departure occurring at 7 p.m. Return buses will operate throughout the day, with the final bus leaving at 1 a.m.

— April 29: Departures begin at noon with the last departure occurring at 10 p.m. Return buses will operate throughout the day, with the final bus leaving at 1 a.m.

— April 30: Departures begin at 7 a.m. with the last departure occurring at 3 p.m. Return buses will operate throughout the day, with the final bus leaving at 8 p.m.

Paratransit service

The RTC’s paratransit service will be in operation throughout each day of the draft. The door-to-door, shared-ride service will be available to any person who is physically unable to utilize the RTC’s fixed-route bus system.

Ride hailing and tax service

It’s recommended that fans planning to catch an Uber, Lyft or taxi to the draft area be dropped off at the dedicated drop off area located at the Tuscany Casino on East Flamingo.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.