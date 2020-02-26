Watch the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from a $5K man cave

If you don’t mind being a little farther from the action, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center has you covered.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center's 2020 Vegas Draft Party will feature stadium-style seating on a recreated football field. (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

You could watch the 2020 NFL Draft in person, crammed shoulder to jersey-clad shoulder with hundreds of thousands of other fans on the Las Vegas Strip. But what would your Instagram followers think?

If you don’t mind being a little farther from the action, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is offering fans the chance to see the first round of the draft on April 23 in style from one of its Ultimate Man Caves.

The cabana-style amenities can accommodate up to 20 people and will offer two leather couches, a 70-inch TV and a beer-pong table. Lower-deck man caves can be reserved for a $5,000 food or beverage minimum, plus taxes and tips, while ones on the upper deck will set you back $4,000 in food and beverages.

Premium table reservations start at $60 in food and drinks.

Admission is free for anyone who just, you know, wants to watch the draft without all the excess.

The draft party is scheduled from 4-9 p.m. April 23 at the DLVEC, 200 S. Third St., and will include appearances from current and former players, cheerleaders and mascots.

