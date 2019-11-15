74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
2020 NFL Draft

Wildest fans at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2019 - 10:54 am
 

Who attends the NFL Draft?

It usually is a collection of the most rabid fans in the NFL.

Some will wear costumes so wild that they put the members of the Raiders’ famed Black Hole to shame.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas on April 23-25, and expect some of the most outrageous examples to populate the Strip.

In the meantime, here are the wildest fans who showed at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2020 NFL Draft Set for Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas will welcome the NFL with open arms in 2020, with the draft set for April 23-25 and the new Raiders stadium opening in July.

Fans attend the final day of the NFL football draft Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Ten ...
NFL draft gives Las Vegas targets for crowd, TV ratings
The Associated Press

The NFL said Monday that more than 600,000 attended the draft over the three days in Nashville, easily eclipsing the 250,000 that came to watch two years ago in Philadelphia.