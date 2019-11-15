Wildest fans at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville — PHOTOS
Here are the wildest fans who showed at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville last April.
Who attends the NFL Draft?
It usually is a collection of the most rabid fans in the NFL.
Some will wear costumes so wild that they put the members of the Raiders’ famed Black Hole to shame.
The 2020 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas on April 23-25, and expect some of the most outrageous examples to populate the Strip.
