Wildest fans at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville — PHOTOS

Here are the wildest fans who showed at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville last April.

Dallas Cowboys fan Matt Franco, of of Austin, Texas, stands on the main stage ahead of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tampa native and Buccaneer fan Jamal Sanders supports his team during the NFL Draft, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. While it isn't unusual for fans who cheer for the same teams to bond at the NFL Draft, several super fans in Nashville for Friday's second and third rounds have enjoyed getting to know fans of teams they will be rooting against when the season kicks off in the fall. (AP Photo/Jim Diamond)

Detroit Lions fan Aaron Latimer from Saginaw, Michigan supports his team during the NFL Draft, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. While it isn't unusual for fans who cheer for the same teams to bond at the NFL Draft, several super fans in Nashville for Friday's second and third rounds have enjoyed getting to know fans of teams they will be rooting against when the season kicks off in the fall. (AP Photo/Jim Diamond)

Philadelphia Eagles fan Jamie Pagliei supports his team during the NFL Draft, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. While it isn't unusual for fans who cheer for the same teams to bond at the NFL Draft, several super fans in Nashville for Friday's second and third rounds have enjoyed getting to know fans of teams they will be rooting against when the season kicks off in the fall. (AP Photo/Jim Diamond)

An Atlanta Falcons fan is seen during the second round of the NFL football draft, in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Fans cheer on the main stage during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

A fan takes a selfie on the main stage during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Fan celebrating at the NFL Draft, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Fans celebrating at the NFL Draft, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Fans celebrating at the NFL Draft, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Fans celebrating at the NFL Draft, Friday, April 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

New England Patriots fan Derek Breton, of Huntsville, Ala., stands on the main stage ahead of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

A Minnesota Vikings fan stands near the main stage ahead of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Eagles fan Jamie Pagliei, of Philadelphia, cheers as a draft pick is announced on the final day of the NFL football draft Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A young Atlanta Falcons fan poses on the main stage during the sixth round of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Minnesota Vikings fan Carol Jensen, of Austin, Minn., stands near the main stage ahead of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

A Tennessee Titans fan is seen during the second round of the NFL football draft, in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Tennessee Titans fan Keith Kunzig, of Tampa Bay, Fla., main stage ahead of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans fans watch activity on the main stage during the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Fans dance near the main stage during the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Who attends the NFL Draft?

It usually is a collection of the most rabid fans in the NFL.

Some will wear costumes so wild that they put the members of the Raiders’ famed Black Hole to shame.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas on April 23-25, and expect some of the most outrageous examples to populate the Strip.

In the meantime, here are the wildest fans who showed at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.