Win auction, announce pick at 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

ESPN is offering fans a chance to announce one of the selections during the 2020 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23-25 for Las Vegas.

Come April, in front of a raucous crowd on a Las Vegas stage yet to be determined, these fateful words will be uttered:

“… the Las Vegas Raiders select … “

Who will the newest local franchise pick during the 2020 NFL Draft when the three-day extravaganza invades Las Vegas? Too soon to tell — even for Mel Kiper Jr.

Who could make one of the announcements? It could be you, if your bid is a winner.

ESPN, as part of its V Foundation fundraiser, is offering fans a chance to announce one of the selections during next season’s draft, scheduled for April 23-25 for Las Vegas.

If you are the successful bidder, you and a guest will attend the draft, meet ESPN’s NFL Draft broadcast team and take a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the network’s broadcast production compound in Las Vegas.

Disclaimer and security language is on the eBay auction site.

You can bid on eBay through July 10. The current top bid (as of 2 p.m.) is $2,050. All proceeds benefit The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

