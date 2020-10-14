AFC West: Justin Herbert thrives amid Chargers’ struggles

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has dazzled in his four starts, accounting for 1,195 passing yards, nine touchdowns and completing 68.8 percent of his passes.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles under pressure fromNew Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has the accuracy, arm strength, mobility and poise.

All he needs now is his first NFL victory.

“It’s gone by really fast. It’s kind of been a blur,” Herbert told reporters Wednesday. “The guys here are special. I know we have a special team. It’s all just about executing at this point, and I know we’re going to get it right.”

Herbert has dazzled in his four starts for the Chargers, accounting for 1,195 passing yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions and completing 68.8 percent of his passes. The 22-year-old outplayed reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes for stretches during his debut Sept. 20 and almost outdueled the legendary Tom Brady and Drew Brees in ensuing starts.

Herbert also has thrown five TD passes of 20 or more yards, second most in the league to the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson’s eight.

Yet Los Angeles is 0-4 with him at the helm despite his impressive play.

“Putting together a full consistent game is something that we’re trying to do,” said Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft. “We did some great things, and we’ve done some not so great things. It’s all about fixing those not so great things.”

All four losses have been by seven points or fewer, and the Chargers will have time to regroup this week during their bye before returning Oct. 25 to play the Jaguars. Herbert said he’s going to focus on maintaining his physical fitness and recovering after enduring 12 hits during a 30-27 overtime loss Monday to the Saints.

“I’m definitely going to try and maybe get a break here and there,” said Herbert, who added that he might go golfing this week. “It’s a good week for all of us, all of our guys to get their bodies back.”

Gordon arrested for DUI

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was arrested Tuesday night for driving under the influence. The 27-year-old was driving 71 mph in a 35 mph zone, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, according to KUSA in Denver.

He’s due in court Nov. 13.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon,” the Broncos said in a statement Wednesday. “Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”

Gordon played his first five seasons for the Chargers and signed a two-year contract with the Broncos in March. He leads Denver with 281 rushing yards on 65 carries and is coming off his first 100-yard outing of the season. No other running back on the roster has more than nine carries.

He didn’t practice Wednesday, according to coach Vic Fangio.

“I’m disappointed,” Fangio said. “But my own two kids have disappointed me at some points in their life, but I never stopped loving them anymore. He’s one of us. We’re going to love him. But there will be some consequences to what happened last night.”

Fangio said he hopes to decide by Thursday if Gordon will be active when Denver plays the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Arrowhead a polling place

The Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, will serve as a polling location for the general election Nov. 3, the team announced.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.