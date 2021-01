The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl by beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a 29-yard touchdown pass to Buccaneers' Scott Miller against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl in home stadium, beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game.

They are the first team in Super Bowl history to host the title game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.