Tyrell Crosby was waived by the Detriot Lions on Monday as NFL teams are trimming down their rosters to 53.

Detroit Lions offensive guard Tyrell Crosby (65) stretches at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The former Green Valley High School football star was drafted by the Lions in the 2018 NFL draft.

Crosby also played in the 2018 Senior Bowl and played college football at Oregon.