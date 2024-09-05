How to watch Ravens-Chiefs NFL season opener

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Here is how to watch the NFL season opener.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The wait is over, as the NFL season officially kicks off Thursday.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

Here is how to watch the season opener:

Who: Ravens at Chiefs

When: 5:20 p.m., Thursday

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBC

Online: NBC app, Peacock

