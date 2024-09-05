How to watch Ravens-Chiefs NFL season opener
The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Here is how to watch the NFL season opener.
The wait is over, as the NFL season officially kicks off Thursday.
The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.
Here is how to watch the season opener:
Who: Ravens at Chiefs
When: 5:20 p.m., Thursday
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
TV: NBC
Online: NBC app, Peacock
