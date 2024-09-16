Las Vegas near top of list of cities producing most NFL talent

Las Vegas high schools, led by Bishop Gorman, placed 16 players on NFL season-opening rosters this year.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) scores a 21-yard touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) catches a pass for a first down before being stopped by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden, left, in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Las Vegas high schools produced the second-most players on NFL opening weekend rosters.

The city was represented by 16 players, including eight who attended Bishop Gorman. The list does not include three additional players who played high school football in Henderson.

Miami high schools had the most players on NFL rosters with 17. Bradenton, Florida, followed Las Vegas with 15 players.

“High school programs play a crucial role in developing NFL talent by instilling skills, discipline, and character,” NFL vice president of football development Roman Oben said in a statement. “We continue to see the remarkable influence that high school programs have in shaping the future of NFL talent. The schools on this list are more than just high school football powerhouses; they are communities where young athletes learn the skills, discipline, and character necessary to excel at the highest levels of the game.

“It’s a testament to the dedication of coaches, mentors, and families who help these players reach their full potential, demonstrating once again that the path to the NFL begins long before the professional journey starts.”

Bishop Gorman is tied for third among all high schools with graduates Nick Gates (center, Eagles), Jaden Hicks (safety, Chiefs), Brevin Jordan (tight end, Texans), Jalen Nailor (wide receiver, Vikings), Rome Odunze (wide receiver, Bears), Ronnie Stanley (offensive tackle, Ravens), Cedric Tillman (wide receiver, Browns) and Edefuan Ulofoshio (linebacker, Bills) in the league.

Three NFL players attended Desert Pines: Tony Fields (linebacker, Browns), Jordan Howden (safety, Saints) and Darnell Washington (tight end, Steelers). Centennial has defensive lineman Jonah Laulu of the Raiders and Rhamondre Stevenson (running back, Patriots) in the league.

The other NFL players hailing from Las Vegas high schools are tight end Daniel Bellinger of the Giants (Palo Verde), Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (Chaparral) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (Faith Lutheran), who plays for the Bills.

The players from Henderson are offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu (Ravens) and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (Steelers), both of whom attended Liberty, and Foothill’s Miles Killebrew (safety, Steelers).

