NFL unveils helmet face shields for coronavirus protection

The NFL and Oakley have unveiled face shields for players’ helmets to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Associated Press.

This photo provided by Oakley shows a new face shield designed by Oakley. With NFL training camps set to start at the end of the month, the league believes it is closer to one answer when it comes to player safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Face shields for the players' helmets. (Oakley via AP)

This image provided by Oakley shows sketches of the new face shield designed by Oakley. With NFL training camps set to start at the end of the month, the league believes it is closer to one answer when it comes to player safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Face shields for the players' helmets. (Oakley via AP)

The NFL and Oakley have unveiled face shields for players’ helmets to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Associated Press.

Players were reluctant to wear masks, and they provided information to the league that helped lead to the creation of a new shield designed to be more breathable and yet block droplets.

“The player feedback was integral in coming up with this design,” Dr. Jeff Crandall, chairman of the NFL’s Engineering Committee, told the AP. “They (Oakley) would start with this design and say: ‘Do you like this one better or this one? How’s your field of view on this one?’

“At the end, they did have feedback from players. This was their choice for the players they’ve evaluated so far. I think each player is going to have an evaluation for themselves in terms of exactly how they favor one concept versus another.”

The question is whether all players will want to wear it. The shield has been distributed to both Los Angeles teams, according to ESPN, so the feedback from those teams likely will impact whether the Raiders use it when they are scheduled to open training camp July 28 at their facility in Henderson.

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt said making it mandatory for players to wear a face shield might not fly with everyone.

“My second year in the league I thought it’d be cool, I put a visor on my helmet,” Watt said on a Pro Football Talk podcast. “I was like, ‘It looks so cool, I want to put a visor on.’ I had it on for about three periods of practice, and I said, ‘Take this sucker off, I’m going to die out here.’

“So now you’re going to put something around my mouth? You can keep that. If that comes into play, I don’t think you’re going to see me on the field.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.