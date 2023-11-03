75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
NFL

No, you can’t watch Cowboys vs. Eagles on Las Vegas TV

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 1:05 pm
 
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) raises his arms as times expires during the sec ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) raises his arms as times expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

One is arguably the game of the week. The team with the best record in football hosts a bitter divisional rival in a matchup that could have major playoff implications.

The other, a game that pits two teams with a combined record of 5-11 against each other. One will feature an interim coach and a rookie quarterback, while the other sports a historically bad offense that leads the league in sacks allowed and puts up the fewest yards per game in the NFL.

And if you live in Las Vegas, you’ll be able to watch the New York Giants (2-6) take on the Raiders (3-5) on local TV, while your friends across the country (and with the NFL Sunday Ticket) will be watching the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).

When Las Vegas officially became an NFL city, it came with all the trappings, including the home team’s games taking precedence on local TV. That’s great news for Raider Nation, but not-so-great news for local residents who follow other NFL teams.

Giants-Raiders will air at 1:25 p.m. Sunday on KVVU-5. But if you want to watch “America’s Team” take on the NFC’s best, you’ll have to head to your local sportbook or sports bar.

The rest of Sunday’s local NFL TV lineup looks like this:

— Miami vs. Kansas City, 6:30 a.m. NFLN, KLAV-AM (1230)

— Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 10 a.m. KVVU-5

— Seattle at Baltimore, 10 a.m. KLAS-8

— New York Giants at Raiders, 1:25 p.m. KVVU-5, KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

— Buffalo at Cincinnati, 5:20 p.m. KSNV-3, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
3
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
4
Raiders fire COO after 3 months on the job
Raiders fire COO after 3 months on the job
5
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Graney: Freshman QB earns keys to driving UNLV offense
Graney: Freshman QB earns keys to driving UNLV offense
Who’s favored to be Raiders coach? Offshore sportsbook sets line
Who’s favored to be Raiders coach? Offshore sportsbook sets line
Police release details in death of man struck by patrol vehicle
Police release details in death of man struck by patrol vehicle
Honest answers about what to expect as we age
Honest answers about what to expect as we age
Juvenile among 2 injured in northeast Las Vegas Valley shootings
Juvenile among 2 injured in northeast Las Vegas Valley shootings
Despite torrid start, Knights give themselves wake-up call
Despite torrid start, Knights give themselves wake-up call