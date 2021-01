Kansas City advanced to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl, beating Buffalo 38-24 in AFC championship.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) after catching a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs will face the Buccaneers in the Feb. 7 title game.

