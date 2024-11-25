58°F
Patrick Mahomes fined over $14K for ‘violent gesture’ during game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Devon Forward AMG-Parade
November 25, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 

Patrick Mahomes’ wallet is taking a hit after the football star’s recent gesture during a moment of celebration in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills was deemed “violent.”

During the football game on Sunday, Nov. 17, Mahomes threw a successful touchdown pass and took a second to celebrate, holding his first and middle fingers together and pointing them away from him. To some, Mahomes’ gesture could have been interpreted to be emulating guns, although it’s not clear what Mahomes’ intention was.

Either way, the NFL was not a fan, with sports journalist Tom Pelissero sharing a clip of the moment and writing, “The NFL fined #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo.” The news was also reported by CBS Sports.

Reactions to the call were generally negative, with those who disagreed with Mahomes’ fine saying things like, “He’s literally pointing?” “So he was fined for striking a pose? Got it,” and “I thought it was a bow and arrow. Chiefs hello.”

“I’m not even sure what the ‘violent gesture’ is supposed to be. It looks like a cross between two finger guns and the drawing back of a bow string,” wrote another fan.

Even people who aren’t fans of the Chiefs questioned the serious call, with one declaring, “Let them celebrate however they want!”

There were also some people who agreed with the call, voicing their support on social media.

Last season, Mahomes faced a larger fine of $50,000 for “verbally abusing” game officials, while his coach Andy Reid earned a fine of $100,000 for publicly criticizing the officials ruling on the game.

