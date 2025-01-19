52°F
NFL

Rams star shouts out Las Vegas elementary school during NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) smiles after winning an NFL football game agains ...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) smiles after winning an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) attends warm ups before an NFL football NFC divi ...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) attends warm ups before an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2025 - 1:30 pm
 

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua could have chosen to shout out his high school or college during the player introductions for Sunday’s NFC divisional round game against the Eagles.

He chose a Las Vegas elementary school instead.

“Puka Nacua, John R. Hummel Elementary,” he said on the NBC broadcast.

Nacua’s family moved from Las Vegas to Utah after his father, Lionel, died in 2012. Nacua starred at Orem High School and played two seasons at Washington before transferring to BYU in 2021. The Rams drafted Nacua in the fifth round (177th overall) in 2023.

@nfl reminiscing those elementary school days 💙 #pukanacua #losangeles #rams #nfl #nflkickoff @Los Angeles Rams ♬ original sound - NFL

This is not the first time Nacua has mentioned the elementary school. When the Rams took on the Lions in their season opener Sept. 8 on “Sunday Night Football,” Nacua used the opportunity at the start of the Rams’ first offensive possession to represent Hummel Elementary.

He did it again at the beginning of Los Angeles’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 24.

Located in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas, Hummel elementary opened in 2005.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

