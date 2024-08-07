91°F
Wanted: Info on NFL bars in the Las Vegas Valley

NFL team bars wanted
Las Vegas Raiders fans, including from left, Robert Lopez of Riverside, Calif., Antone Priester of Las Vegas and Keegan Matthewson of Pittsburg, Calif. cheer a second quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during a watch party at Stage Door Casino in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated August 9, 2024 - 7:16 pm

The NFL season is almost upon us, and you know what that means.

It’s time for the Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing.

The directory serves as an easy resource for fans to find places in the Las Vegas Valley to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.

In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only that team’s game is being aired while the team is playing.

If you would like your bar to be included, please contact us at nflbars@reviewjournal.com.

Be sure to include the following:

-Team

-Bar name

-Address

-Phone number

-Website, if available

You can view our 2023 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.

