NHL draft live updates: Ducks pick shocked to be selected 3rd overall

There were no surprises Friday when the San Jose Sharks made the first pick of the NHL draft at Sphere. But there was a stunner at No. 3.

Top potential NHL Draft picks Macklin Celebrini, left, and Zeev Buium skate for the puck during the NHL Draft Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic at City National Arena on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Macklin Celebrini, who is expected to be this year’s No. 1 draft pick, poses on the red carpet before the NHL Awards at Fontainebleau on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There was no surprise at the beginning of the NHL draft at Sphere on Friday when the San Jose Sharks selected Boston University center Macklin Celebrini first overall.

There was a stunner two picks later, however.

The Anaheim Ducks took Oshawa right wing Beckett Sennecke at No. 3 after the Chicago Blackhawks took Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov second. Sennecke, who wasn’t expected to go in the top five, was visibly shocked when his name was called.

That wasn’t the only twist early in the draft.

The Columbus Blue Jackets took Medicine Hat center Cayden Lindstrom fourth overall, then the Montreal Canadiens brought Celine Dion onstage to help them select SKA St. Petersburg right wing Ivan Demidov fifth.

The drama made up for a first overall pick that has been obvious since the Sharks won the draft lottery in May.

Celebrini, 18, scored 64 points in 38 games last season and became the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award for the best player in college hockey. San Jose legend Joe Thornton announced the pick.

“I’m excited,” Celebrini said this week about the anticipation of going No. 1. “Grateful to the feelings I’m feeling right now. It’s a big moment. It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid.”

The entire first round will take place Friday, with the Golden Knights slated to pick 19th. Rounds two through seven will be conducted Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

