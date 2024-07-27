Las Vegas at Olympics: Lights player gets red card for groin kick

A Las Vegas Lights midfielder was kicked out of the Dominican Republic’s soccer match Saturday. Also, an updated TV schedule for Sunday and Monday.

United States' Zhang Beiwen plays against Australia's Tiffany Ho during their women's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Spain's Pau Cubarsi, left, is fouled by Dominican Republic's Edison Azcona during the men's Group C soccer match at the Bordeaux stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

BORDEAUX, France — Las Vegas Lights midfielder Edison Azcona logged a first-half assist, but was sent off during the Dominican Republic’s 3-1 loss to Spain on Saturday after kicking an opponent in the groin.

Azcona’s assist to Angel Montes de Oca helped tie the score at 1-1 in the 38th minute, but he was shown a straight red by referee Adel Al Naqbi in first-half stoppage time. Azcona was on his back when he kicked upward at Spain defender Pau Cubarsi.

— Badminton: Las Vegan Beiwen Zhang defeated Australia’s Tiffany Ho 21-9, 21-4 in Group K singles action. Zhang next faces Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen on Tuesday.

— Shooting: Boulder City’s Lexi Lagan scored 570 points to finish 25th in women’s 10-meter air pistol qualifying, failing to advance to the finals.

— Skateboarding: Men’s street qualifying, including several athletes from Las Vegas-based Street League Skateboarding, was postponed to Monday because of rain.

Sunday’s locals schedule

— 3 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle heats (Claire Weinstein)

— 3 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)

— 4:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball — Spain (Megan Gustafson) vs. China

— 8 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding — Street final (various)*

— 12:50 p.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle semifinals (Weinstein)*

Monday’s locals schedule

— 2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400-meter individual medley heats (Katie Grimes)

— 3 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)

— 8 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)*

— 11:30 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400-meter individual medley final (Grimes)*

— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Japan (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young)

— 12:41 p.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle final (Weinstein)*

*If athletes qualify

Olympic TV schedule

SUNDAY

NBC

— 6 a.m.: Women’s mountain bike race (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (live)

— 7:15 a.m.: Swimming, heats

— 8:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Serbia (live)

— 10 a.m.: Surfing and equestrian, cross country

— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)

— 1:10 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Czech Republic (live)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s gymnastics, qualifying

— 3 p.m.: Women’s rugby, pool play (replay)

— 4 p.m., Women’s kayak, final (replay)

— 4:45 p.m.: Women’s archery, team final

— 5:15 p.m.: Fencing, men’s epee, women’s foil finals (replay)

— 7 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming finals, gymnastics qualification)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (Surfing, replay of women’s skateboarding street final)

CNBC

— 1 a.m.: Women’s archery, team elimination rounds (live)

— 2 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico (live)

— 3:45 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding, street qualifying (live)

— 6:35 a.m.: Women’s rugby, pool play (live)

— 8 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding, street final (live)

— 9:45 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, Croatia vs. Montenegro

— 10:30 a.m.: Shooting, men’s 10-meter air pistol final, and women’s rugby, pool play

— 12:45 p.m.: Fencing, men’s epee, women’s foil finals

— 1:45 p.m.: Boxing, elimination bouts

— 2:15 p.m.: Women’s handball, group stage, France vs. Netherlands

E!

— 1 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 1 qualifying (live)

— 2:40 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 2 qualifying, including U.S. (live)

— 4:20 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Dominican Republic

— 5:50 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 3 qualifying (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Equestrian, cross country

— 9 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 4 qualifying (live)

— 10:45 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Poland vs. Japan

— Noon: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 5 qualifying (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, France vs. Serbia

USA

— Midnight: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Spain (live)

— 1 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Germany vs. France

— 5:15 a.m.: Women’s archery, team quarterfinals (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (live)

— 7 a.m.: Women’s archery, team semifinals (live)

— 8:35 a.m.: Women’s kayak, final

— 9:30 a.m.: Beach volleyball, men’s and women’s pool play

— 11 a.m.: Rowing, heats

— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Serbia (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Equestrian, cross country

— 6:30 p.m.: Table tennis, men’s and women’s singles, round of 64

— 7:15 p.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play

— 8 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (replay)

MONDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics, team final

— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Australia (live)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain

— 4 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (replay)

— 4:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming finals and men’s gymnastics team final and men’s synchronized platform diving final)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (surfing and replay of men’s skateboarding street final)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play (live)

— 2 a.m.: Men’s diving, synchronized platform diving final, and rowing, heats (live)

— 3:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Switzerland vs. Spain (live)

— 4 a.m.: Equestrian, jumping (live)

— 7 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, street qualifying and final

— 8 a.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre eliminations (live)

— 10 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Latvia vs. Switzerland (live)

— 11 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Sweden vs. Qatar (live)

— Noon: Women’s rugby, quarterfinals (live)

— 2 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (live)

USA

— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Australia (live)

— 1 a.m.: Table tennis, round of 64

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. Spain (live)

— 5:45 a.m.: Men’s mountain bike race (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain, and women’s rugby, pool play (live)

— 8 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)

— 10 a.m.: Men’s archery, team finals

— 10:45 a.m.: Shooting, women’s air rifle final, and rowing, heats

— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (live)

— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, France vs. Norway

— 3 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Germany

— 4 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (replay)

— 6 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)

— 9:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)

— 11 p.m.: Men’s triathlon, final (live)