Las Vegas at Olympics: Lights player gets red card for groin kick
A Las Vegas Lights midfielder was kicked out of the Dominican Republic’s soccer match Saturday. Also, an updated TV schedule for Sunday and Monday.
BORDEAUX, France — Las Vegas Lights midfielder Edison Azcona logged a first-half assist, but was sent off during the Dominican Republic’s 3-1 loss to Spain on Saturday after kicking an opponent in the groin.
Azcona’s assist to Angel Montes de Oca helped tie the score at 1-1 in the 38th minute, but he was shown a straight red by referee Adel Al Naqbi in first-half stoppage time. Azcona was on his back when he kicked upward at Spain defender Pau Cubarsi.
— Badminton: Las Vegan Beiwen Zhang defeated Australia’s Tiffany Ho 21-9, 21-4 in Group K singles action. Zhang next faces Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen on Tuesday.
— Shooting: Boulder City’s Lexi Lagan scored 570 points to finish 25th in women’s 10-meter air pistol qualifying, failing to advance to the finals.
— Skateboarding: Men’s street qualifying, including several athletes from Las Vegas-based Street League Skateboarding, was postponed to Monday because of rain.
Sunday’s locals schedule
— 3 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle heats (Claire Weinstein)
— 3 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)
— 4:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball — Spain (Megan Gustafson) vs. China
— 8 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding — Street final (various)*
— 12:50 p.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle semifinals (Weinstein)*
Monday’s locals schedule
— 2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400-meter individual medley heats (Katie Grimes)
— 3 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)
— 8 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding — Street qualifying (various)*
— 11:30 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400-meter individual medley final (Grimes)*
— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Japan (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young)
— 12:41 p.m.: Women’s swimming — 200-meter freestyle final (Weinstein)*
*If athletes qualify
Olympic TV schedule
SUNDAY
NBC
— 6 a.m.: Women’s mountain bike race (live)
— 6:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (live)
— 7:15 a.m.: Swimming, heats
— 8:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Serbia (live)
— 10 a.m.: Surfing and equestrian, cross country
— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)
— 1:10 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Czech Republic (live)
— 2 p.m.: Women’s gymnastics, qualifying
— 3 p.m.: Women’s rugby, pool play (replay)
— 4 p.m., Women’s kayak, final (replay)
— 4:45 p.m.: Women’s archery, team final
— 5:15 p.m.: Fencing, men’s epee, women’s foil finals (replay)
— 7 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming finals, gymnastics qualification)
— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (Surfing, replay of women’s skateboarding street final)
CNBC
— 1 a.m.: Women’s archery, team elimination rounds (live)
— 2 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico (live)
— 3:45 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding, street qualifying (live)
— 6:35 a.m.: Women’s rugby, pool play (live)
— 8 a.m.: Women’s skateboarding, street final (live)
— 9:45 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, Croatia vs. Montenegro
— 10:30 a.m.: Shooting, men’s 10-meter air pistol final, and women’s rugby, pool play
— 12:45 p.m.: Fencing, men’s epee, women’s foil finals
— 1:45 p.m.: Boxing, elimination bouts
— 2:15 p.m.: Women’s handball, group stage, France vs. Netherlands
E!
— 1 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 1 qualifying (live)
— 2:40 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 2 qualifying, including U.S. (live)
— 4:20 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Dominican Republic
— 5:50 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 3 qualifying (live)
— 7:30 a.m.: Equestrian, cross country
— 9 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 4 qualifying (live)
— 10:45 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Poland vs. Japan
— Noon: Women’s gymnastics, subdivision 5 qualifying (live)
— 2 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, France vs. Serbia
USA
— Midnight: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Spain (live)
— 1 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play
— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)
— 4 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Germany vs. France
— 5:15 a.m.: Women’s archery, team quarterfinals (live)
— 6 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (live)
— 7 a.m.: Women’s archery, team semifinals (live)
— 8:35 a.m.: Women’s kayak, final
— 9:30 a.m.: Beach volleyball, men’s and women’s pool play
— 11 a.m.: Rowing, heats
— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (live)
— 2 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Serbia (replay)
— 4 p.m.: Equestrian, cross country
— 6:30 p.m.: Table tennis, men’s and women’s singles, round of 64
— 7:15 p.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play
— 8 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Italy (replay)
MONDAY
NBC
— 9 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics, team final
— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)
— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Australia (live)
— 2 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)
— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain
— 4 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (replay)
— 4:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)
— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming finals and men’s gymnastics team final and men’s synchronized platform diving final)
— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (surfing and replay of men’s skateboarding street final)
E!
— 1 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play (live)
— 2 a.m.: Men’s diving, synchronized platform diving final, and rowing, heats (live)
— 3:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Switzerland vs. Spain (live)
— 4 a.m.: Equestrian, jumping (live)
— 7 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, street qualifying and final
— 8 a.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (live)
— 9:15 a.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre eliminations (live)
— 10 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Latvia vs. Switzerland (live)
— 11 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Sweden vs. Qatar (live)
— Noon: Women’s rugby, quarterfinals (live)
— 2 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (live)
USA
— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Australia (live)
— 1 a.m.: Table tennis, round of 64
— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)
— 4 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. Spain (live)
— 5:45 a.m.: Men’s mountain bike race (live)
— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain, and women’s rugby, pool play (live)
— 8 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)
— 10 a.m.: Men’s archery, team finals
— 10:45 a.m.: Shooting, women’s air rifle final, and rowing, heats
— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (live)
— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, France vs. Norway
— 3 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Germany
— 4 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain (replay)
— 5 p.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (replay)
— 6 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping (replay)
— 8 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)
— 9:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)
— 11 p.m.: Men’s triathlon, final (live)