Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper makes swim final; Grimes misses out

Canada’s Ilya Kharun, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada swim team, advanced to the 200-meter butterfly final Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

Katie Grimes, of the United States, competes during a heat in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ilya Kharun, of Canada, competes during a heat in the men's 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

After winning his heat, Kharun placed second in his semifinal at 1:54.01 behind Leon Marchand of France (1:53.50). Kharun was the third-fastest qualifier for Wednesday’s 11:36 a.m. final.

— Women’s swimming: Katie Grimes (Sandpipers of Nevada) finished fifth in her 1,500-meter freestyle heat and did not advance to the final. She finished in 16:12.11, 24.68 seconds behind top qualifier and teammate Katie Ledecky. Grimes won silver in the 400-meter individual medley Monday.

— Women’s 3x3 basketball: Despite getting a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds from Aces star Tiffany Hayes, Azerbaijan fell to Spain 18-16 in pool play.

— Men’s soccer: Edison Azcona (Lights FC) did not play in the Dominican Republic’s 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan because of a red card he received in a loss to Spain on Saturday.

Wednesday’s locals schedule

— 2 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, Spain (Megan Gustafson) vs. Puerto Rico

— 11:36 a.m.: Men’s swimming, 200-meter butterfly final (Ilya Kharun, Canada)

— 12:30 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) vs. U.S.

Thursday’s locals schedule

— Midnight: Men’s golf, first round, Collin Morikawa (U.S.), Min Woo Lee (Australia)

— 2 a.m.: Women’s swimming, 4x200-meter relay heat (Claire Weinstein)

— 3:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) vs. France

— 9:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) vs. Germany

— Noon: Women’s basketball, U.S. (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young) vs. Belgium

— 12:49 p.m.: Women’s swimming, 4x200-meter relay final (Claire Weinstein), pending qualification

