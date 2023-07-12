94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Poker

Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2023 - 10:38 pm
 
Bill Klein competes in the U.S. Poker Open at the PokerGO studio by the Aria in an undated phot ...
Bill Klein competes in the U.S. Poker Open at the PokerGO studio by the Aria in an undated photo. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)

Being all-in for your tournament life in the World Series of Poker Main Event comes with a roller coaster of emotions.

One hand during Day 5 of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship on Tuesday illustrated the highs and lows players experience at the table.

Retired businessman Bill Klein opened the action to 55,000 chips holding pocket kings and was called by Stuart Taylor and Nicholas Rigby, who has been near the chip lead since the first day of the tournament.

But Ryan Brown then moved all-in from the small blind for his remaining 1.2 million chips and was called by Klein and Taylor, who held pocket aces, while Rigby folded.

Taylor’s tournament life was at stake and he was favored to triple-up, but the eight-three-king flop put Klein into the lead with a set of kings.

The turn was a jack, giving Brown outs, and he hit his runner-runner gutshot straight with the 10 on the river. That eliminated Taylor and left Klein with a short stack. He exited soon after in 278th place.

The sick runout gave Brown a pot worth 3.14 million chips, one of the biggest of the tournament to that point, and he soared up the leaderboard. Brown unofficially had a top-50 chip stack at the dinner break Tuesday.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
2
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
3
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
4
2 Vegas Loop milestones reached by Boring Company
2 Vegas Loop milestones reached by Boring Company
5
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Erik Seidel denied chance for historic 10th WSOP bracelet
Erik Seidel denied chance for historic 10th WSOP bracelet
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Ex-Oregon runner sees fortune turn at WSOP; Main Event hits money
Ex-Oregon runner sees fortune turn at WSOP; Main Event hits money
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Polling guru among leaders on Day 5 of WSOP Main Event
Polling guru among leaders on Day 5 of WSOP Main Event