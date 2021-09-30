Australian’s 3rd straight poker tourney win adds $3.4M to pile

Michael Addamo won the $300,000 buy-in Super High Roller Bowl on Wednesday, 10 days after claiming the overall Poker Masters title at the PokerGO studio.

Michael Addamo after winning the Super High Roller Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Justin Bonomo plays on the first day of the Super High Roller Bowl on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Ten days ago, Michael Addamo said winning $1.84 million was “just insane.” How about more than doubling it?

Addamo continued his epic run, winning the $300,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Super High Roller Bowl for $3.402 million Wednesday at the PokerGO studio. That pushes his three-tournament haul to $5.242 million.

How would Addamo have reacted to someone predicting three straight wins?

“I’d say, ‘That’s like a one-in-a-million chance or something ridiculous,’” Addamo told PokerGO.

Addamo won the final two events of the Poker Masters on Sept. 18 and 19 at the PokerGO studio. He earned $680,000 in a $50,000 buy-in event, then $1.16 million in the $100,000 finale to claim the overall Poker Masters title.

On Wednesday, Addamo won heads-up against Justin Bonomo, who collected $1.89 million. In the final hand, Addamo turned a flush against Bonomo’s top pair. On the river, Bonomo made an unfortunate two pair and called for the rest of his chips when Addamo went all-in.

Addamo, a two-time World Series of Poker event winner, now has more than $13.5 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, pushing him past former WSOP Main Event champion Joe Hachem for first place on Australia’s all-time money list.

“To be honest, I try and tune out all of the money, all of the fame, and all of that sort of stuff so I can just focus on playing my best,” Addamo said. “I don’t know, I guess it’s taken years to work through that, and that’s where I am.”

Bonomo missed a chance to take over the top spot on the overall all-time money list. He now has more than $55 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob, just behind Bryn Kenney’s more than $56 million.

Sean Winter took third for $1.008 million. Chris Brewer finished on the bubble in the 21-entry field, receiving no money for fourth place when his ace-queen couldn’t hold up all-in before the flop against Bonomo’s ten-four of hearts. Bonomo made a flush on the river to beat Brewer’s top pair.

Addamo’s attention now turns to the WSOP, which starts Thursday at the Rio.

“I’ll play some of the bigger events,” he said. “I’m here all series, so I’ll play some.”

