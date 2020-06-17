Bellagio poker room reopening Thursday

The room, regularly home to some of the highest-stakes games in the world, will be the second to open on the Strip and the fifth overall in town.

The poker room sits vacant within the Bellagio as MGM shuts down casino operations at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Bellagio poker room will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Director of poker operations Mike Williams announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday. He said details would be available later in the day.

The Bellagio will be the second poker room on the Strip to reopen after the casino shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Venetian opened June 5.

The Golden Nugget, The Orleans and the South Point have also opened their rooms.

The Bellagio is one of the marquee poker rooms in Las Vegas. Its high-stakes room, called Bobby’s Room in honor of former MGM Resorts International executive and 1978 World Series of Poker champion Bobby Baldwin, regularly hosts some of the biggest games in the world.

The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, which has the largest poker room in the world, announced Wednesday that it would reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

