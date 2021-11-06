76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Poker

High-stakes standout Dan ‘Jungleman’ Cates wins 1st WSOP bracelet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 10:02 am
 
Dan Cates after winning the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship at the World Series of Po ...
Dan Cates after winning the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship at the World Series of Poker early Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Top high-stakes pro Dan “Jungleman” Cates has added “World Series of Poker bracelet winner” to his resume.

Cates won the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship early Saturday at the Rio, defeating a field of 63 entries to earn his first bracelet and $954,020. He prevailed heads-up against Ryan Leng after a marathon final day that didn’t finish till after 3 a.m.

Leng, who was denied his fourth WSOP bracelet and second of this series, won $589,628. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

“I said I was gonna win, so I won,” Cates told PokerNews. “But it was pretty important because now I have more money to help the world and to continue a career outside of poker.”

Cates has nearly $10 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, but he is known more for high-stakes cash games, especially heads-up online.

The colorful Cates, who played dressed as the character Son Goku from the Japanese anime series “Dragon Ball Z,” was nearly out of the tournament three-handed, but he was able to bluff Leng in a Limit Hold’em hand to stay alive.

Paul Volpe finished third for $404,243.

The Poker Players Championship is a rotation of nine games.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Prosecutors add charges against Henry Ruggs in crash, including gun charge
Prosecutors add charges against Henry Ruggs in crash, including gun charge
3
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
4
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
5
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST