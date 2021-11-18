Koray Aldemir outlasts field to win WSOP Main Event

Koray Aldemir won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday night at the Rio, prevailing in the field of 6,650 entries to win $8 million.

Koray Aldemir looks to the dealer with three players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

George Holmes collects some chips after a winning hand with three remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The gallery for George Holmes cheers him on after another winning hand with three remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jack Oliver considers betting a stack with three players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Koray Aldemir takes a moment with his gallery with three players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

George Holmes considers his hand with three remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

George Holmes smiles after a winning hand with three remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jack Oliver takes a moment with his gallery with three players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The gallery cheers as George Holmes eliminates Jack Oliver with just two players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Koray Aldemir shakes hands with Jack Oliver eliminated and taking third place at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The gallery congratulates George Holmes after eliminating Jack Oliver with just two players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Koray Aldemir shakes hands with George Holmes as they are the two players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Koray Aldemir won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday night at the Rio.

Aldemir, a 31-year-old Germany native who lives in Austria, prevailed in the field of 6,650 entries to win $8 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship. He won heads-up against George Holmes, a 49-year-old from Atlanta, who earned $4.3 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

