Poker

Koray Aldemir outlasts field to win WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 8:46 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2021 - 8:56 pm
Koray Aldemir looks to the dealer with three players remaining at the final table for the $10,0 ...
Koray Aldemir looks to the dealer with three players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Koray Aldemir, Jack Oliver and George Holmes are the three players remaining at the final table ...
Koray Aldemir, Jack Oliver and George Holmes are the three players remaining at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Koray Aldemir won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday night at the Rio.

Aldemir, a 31-year-old Germany native who lives in Austria, prevailed in the field of 6,650 entries to win $8 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship. He won heads-up against George Holmes, a 49-year-old from Atlanta, who earned $4.3 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

