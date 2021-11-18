Koray Aldemir outlasts field to win WSOP Main Event
Koray Aldemir won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday night at the Rio, prevailing in the field of 6,650 entries to win $8 million.
Koray Aldemir won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday night at the Rio.
Aldemir, a 31-year-old Germany native who lives in Austria, prevailed in the field of 6,650 entries to win $8 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship. He won heads-up against George Holmes, a 49-year-old from Atlanta, who earned $4.3 million.
WSOP Main Event
Final payouts
1. Koray Aldemir $8 million
2. George Holmes $4.3 million
3. Jack Oliver $3 million
4. Joshua Remitio $2.3 million
5. Ozgur Secilmis $1.8 million
6. Hye Park $1.4 million
7. Alejandro Lococo $1.225 million
8. Jareth East $1.1 million
9. Chase Bianchi $1 million