MGM Grand poker room reopening Friday

The poker room will host games starting at 4 p.m. with plexiglass dividers to allow six-handed play, per guidelines from the Gaming Control Board.

MGM Grand displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The MGM Grand poker room will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday, a spokesman said.

The room will have plexiglass dividers between players to allow six-handed play, per guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board, like its sister properties the Aria and Bellagio.

The room will be open from 4 p.m.- midnight Thursday through Monday, the spokesman said.

Eight tables will be available for play. Only cash games will be allowed, no tournaments.

No spectators or food are allowed in the poker room.

Poker rooms across Las Vegas are slowly opening back up after the casino shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flamingo poker room recently reopened with five-handed games without dividers. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the Bravo poker app.

The Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Golden Nugget, The Orleans, Sahara Las Vegas, South Point and The Venetian are also open.

Station Casinos said earlier this week that it planned to reopen the poker rooms at Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Santa Fe Station on Aug. 3.

