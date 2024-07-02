‘Old-school pros’ enter WSOP Main Event riding wave of success

The World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship starts Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

The base of a light stand during a WSOP opening event Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout at the Paris on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A track of cash atop a Copag poker table outside the WSOP opening event Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout at the Paris on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Play continues during the WSOP opening event Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout at the Paris on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Daniel Weinman holds a new Jostens bracelet while joined by his supporters after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu competes during the final table of $50,000 buy-in during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Logo for the WSOP during the opening event Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout at the Paris on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Each summer at the World Series of Poker, a theme develops.

Some years, it’s all about the young phenoms who take the tournaments by storm. Other times, it’s about a country bursting onto the global poker scene or women repeatedly winning that becomes the talking point.

It’s no different in 2024.

“We’ve been calling it the summer of chalk,” professional poker player Scott Seiver said. “The chalk is just winning everything.”

Highlighted by victories from poker icons Phil Ivey and Daniel Negreanu, established pros asserted their dominance during the first month of action at this year’s WSOP and are all over the Player of the Year standings.

With the $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship starting Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, there is growing optimism that a member of the old guard can break through on the biggest stage.

Professional poker player Daniel Weinman of Atlanta won the $12.1 million prize at last year’s WSOP Main Event, which drew a record 10,043 entrants.

“This is the year of the old-school, hard-nosed pros,” Negreanu said. “All the top players seem to be winning. If you look at the Player of the Year race, it’s a who’s who in the top 10 right now.

“Obviously it’s fun. It’s good for poker when you see that it’s not just a young man’s game and the guys that have been around, wisdom trumps everything.”

Ivey, widely regarded as the best player of his generation, seemed to spark a movement this summer by winning the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event June 13. The victory vaulted Ivey, 47, into second place all time with his 11th career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories.

Negreanu, 49, notched his seventh career bracelet with a victory in the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship on June 28 for more than $1.17 million. It was Negreanu’s first WSOP win since 2013.

But those superstars aren’t alone.

Seiver, 39, joined an exclusive club Sunday when he claimed his third bracelet of the summer by winning the $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship. The last player to win three events in a single WSOP was Jeffrey Lisandro in 2009.

Also, Seiver became the 11th player in history with seven or more career bracelets and all but locked up his spot in the Poker Hall of Fame once he’s eligible starting next year.

‘World-class players’ winning

John “World” Hennigan, 53, won his seventh career bracelet during the first week of the WSOP in the $1,500 buy-in Dealers Choice event. Among the other winners were Yuri Dzivielevski, Robert Mizrachi and Nick Schulman, each of whom captured their fifth career bracelet. Phillip Hui added his fourth career bracelet, and Chris Vitch took home his third.

“I think a lot of them are playing more (tournaments),” poker pro Jeremy Ausmus said. “Usually they’re playing cash, and this year Ivey and Seiver, they’re kind of going all-out here. They’re just some of the best players, so I think you’re going to see them winning and at a lot of final tables.”

The race for Player of the Year also features several longtime successful pros in the top 10. Through Monday’s results, Seiver held the lead over Ausmus, 44, a six-time WSOP champion. Chris Hunichen, a veteran high-stakes pro, is third in the standings, with Ivey fourth and Negreanu sixth.

There’s also John Racener, who picked up his second career bracelet this summer, lurking in seventh place.

“These are world-class players that are winning,” Seiver said. “It gives me a sense of pride because these are people I root for always, and just for my love of poker, I love to see the greatest players win. And that’s happening this year.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Up next

What: WSOP Main Event No-limit Hold'em World Championship

When: Wednesday to July 17

Where: Horseshoe Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas

Defending champion: Daniel Weinman