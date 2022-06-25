Phil Ivey reaches final table of WSOP Super High Roller

Phil Ivey is fifth in chips entering the final table Saturday of the World Series of Poker’s $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event.

Ivey is searching for his 11th career WSOP tournament victory, which would break a tie for second place on the all-time list. He will have 7.3 million in chips (24 big blinds) when play resumes at 3 p.m. at Bally’s Event Center.

Subscription video service PokerGO will show the final table on a one-hour delay starting at 4 p.m.

Alex Foxen, who scored a huge double-up on the money bubble and then eliminated Nick Petrangelo in 10th place, has the chip lead with 24.15 million in chips (81 big blinds). The high-stakes pro has more than $22 million in live tournament earnings, according to HendonMob.com, but is arguably the best player never to win a WSOP bracelet.

Foxen has five cashes at this WSOP, including a fifth-place finish in the $3,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event for more than $133,000.

Martin Kabrhel of the Czech Republic is second in chips with 17.8 million (59 big blinds). The talkative poker pro made a late surge and knocked out Denmark’s Henrik Hecklen in ninth place to wrap up play at almost 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the WSOP tournament updates, Kabrhel then caused some drama about what time the restart would begin, with the other seven players agreeing to return at 3 p.m. Saturday. Kabrhel wanted play to begin at 4 p.m., and a loud discussion followed with some onlookers from the rail getting involved.

Finally, Ivey stood up and said, “I’m leaving. So, 3 p.m.?” That drew laughs from the players, tournament staff and others in attendance and served as the final say in the matter.

First prize in the Super High Roller event is more than $4.56 million, and the eight remaining players are guaranteed at least $488,095.

Defending champion Adrian Mateos of Spain will be one of the short stacks at the final table with 6.95 million in chips (23 big blinds). Daniel Zack, who leads the WSOP Player of the Year race, also is short-stacked with 4.375 million (15 big blinds).

Ivey, who skipped the 2021 WSOP, arrived this summer focused and continues to run well. He has cashed in five tournaments for more than $1.46 million, including a second-place finish in the $100,000 buy-in High Roller No-Limit Hold’em tournament Monday.

Ivey’s last WSOP win came in 2014 when he won the $1,500 buy-in 8-Game Mix, and he remains tied with Doyle Brunson and Johnny Chan with 10 career bracelets.

Daniel Negreanu bought into the tournament twice but finished well short of the money. According to the tournament updates, Negreanu suffered a bad beat against high-stakes pro David Peters, then slammed his camera and tripod into the table before he threw the vlogging equipment at a wall.

As of Friday, Negreanu said on his vlog he is down almost $1 million for the series and has only four small cashes to his credit.

