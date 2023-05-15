Poker community mourns death of Doyle Brunson

Doyle Brunson died Sunday at age 89, and many in the poker community shared their tributes of “Texas Dolly.”

Legendary poker player Doyle Brunson joins others at a table during Day 1A of the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On the Mount Rushmore of poker, Doyle Brunson would be the first name selected by many.

The man known as the “Godfather of Poker” won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, including the Main Event in 1976 and 1977. He also captured a World Poker Tour title in 2004, and his book “Super System” was the ultimate Texas Hold’em poker strategy guide.

Brunson saw the game evolve from the dangerous, smoky Texas backrooms in the 1950s to the televised poker boom of the 2000s that turned players into celebrities. He died Sunday in Las Vegas at age 89, and many in the poker community shared their memories and tributes of “Texas Dolly”:

Poker lost its biggest Legend today: @TexDolly. He inspired 3 generations of poker players w his play, his award winning book “Super System,” and his fabulous style and grit. Doyle always played hard: the man absolutely hated losing!! Doyle ruled the high stakes cash games in Las… pic.twitter.com/L4CKzvzbIF — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) May 15, 2023

Legend There will never be another Doyle Brunson Doyle was @RadioAmanda favorite player by a mile He will be missed by many, the Godfather of Poker#RIPDoyle pic.twitter.com/Y88BsrDhhP — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) May 15, 2023

One of the first times playing with him I bluffed $40,000 in a hopeless spot because I had T2o and wanted to show him I could beat him with it. As he raked the pot he just looked at me and smiled and said “do you know how many people have given me their $ trying to do that” — Scott Seiver (@scott_seiver) May 15, 2023

Yes, Doyle Brunson was the Legend of Poker. But to me, he was more of a father. I will miss him dearly. My prayers go out to Louise, Pam and Todd.

I Love You Doyle. Rest in Peace to the Greatest!! — Jennifer Harman (@REALJenHarman) May 15, 2023

The first time I met Doyle was 15 years ago. He was gracious, funny, and kind. The last time I had the honor of playing #poker with him was last year, and this is how I’ll remember him: sharp as ever and had me in awe of his presence until the end. Legends never die.#RIPDoyle pic.twitter.com/uJ3e3UKAjy — Maria Ho (@MariaHo) May 15, 2023

Biggest compliment I ever got from any poker player was from @TexDolly during our NBC hu match. Thanks to the original Poker OG and someone we all owe alot too. #RIPDoyle — Chris Moneymaker ⭕ (@CMONEYMAKER) May 15, 2023

Wow I can’t even make words on how much we will miss you @TexDolly! When I started my poker career I’ll never forget some advice you gave me! God was gracious to have had you enter lives of so many in the poker world! #ripdoyle — Mike Matusow (@themouthmatusow) May 15, 2023

Rest in Peace to the Legend, Doyle Brunson ♥️ Aug 10, 1933 – May 14, 2023 pic.twitter.com/IZnNtvqXI1 — World Poker Tour (@WPT) May 15, 2023

Doyle Brunson is the only man that could imitate Phil Ivey and make him laugh pic.twitter.com/ic0JRcuUgZ — Jeff Boski (@ICuRaRook) May 15, 2023

can’t believe this day has come – you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER pic.twitter.com/TiwzjQfhCi — Scotty Nguyen (@TheScottyNguyen) May 15, 2023

R.I.P to the legend Doyle Brunson, you will be very missed 😓 a sad day for the poker world pic.twitter.com/yQXNDNI4Gu — LEGION | Joey Ingram 🐉 (@Joeingram1) May 15, 2023

This is my mom’s all time favorite photo of me I was ~22 at the time, playing in the $50,000 Poker Player’s Championship – too egotistical and overconfident to realize what a privilege and honor it was to play next to this legend RIP Doyle pic.twitter.com/751TTcUDmg — Bonologic (@JustinBonomo) May 15, 2023

I am sad to have just learned of the passing of the greatest poker player ever, #DoyleBrunson. His accomplishments dwarf mine, and it is a great honor to share with him the title of World Champion. One of the few times I got to play with him, the 2004 Tournament of Champions. pic.twitter.com/FTgQuZ00ai — Greg Raymer (@FossilMan) May 15, 2023

Rip #DoyleBrunson. I had the pleasure of playing with him many times. He had a wicked sense of humor and always put a smile on my face. Even when he bluffed me out of a hand he did it in such a genial way, I felt like it had somehow been an honor for him to take my chips. #Legend pic.twitter.com/Bzn9GElEFC — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) May 15, 2023

Sad day. We’ve lost @TexDolly the most iconic player in poker’s history, his legacy will live on forever. I’ve been so inspired by his passion & his ability to play at such a high level well into his 80’s. It’s the end of an era — Erik Seidel (@Erik_Seidel) May 15, 2023

It’s sad news that the Bellagio poker room lost a member of our team. Doyle Brunson has been a fixture in our room and will be sorely missed. Thank you for all you have done for the game of Poker and the Bellagio Poker room. — Bellagio Poker Room (@BellagioPoker) May 15, 2023

Man, really sad day in the poker world with the passing of Doyle Brunson. The man WAS poker – the ultimate icon of the game, who likely spent more days at the felt than any other person in history. Rest in peace sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DLsJNPisZ6 — Liv Boeree (@Liv_Boeree) May 15, 2023

The poker world mourns the loss of Doyle Brunson, a true legend. From Texas road gambler to being a staple on televised poker – no one has lived the game quite like him. Doyle's legacy will forever be remembered. Our deepest condolences to the Brunson family. RIP Texas Dolly. pic.twitter.com/tPshq5hcbX — BetMGM Poker (@BetMGMPoker) May 15, 2023

Thank you Doyle, rest in peace ❤️ — Dan Smith (@DanSmithHolla) May 15, 2023

The poker world didn’t just lose a legend today… we lost THE legend. So many lives are different because of Doyle Brunson. He was always super kind and generous in every interaction I had with him. Part of me thought he’d live forever. He’ll be sorely missed. #RIPDoyle pic.twitter.com/UlHJ9wy2xX — Dutch Boyd (@DutchBoyd) May 15, 2023

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.