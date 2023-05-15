95°F
Poker

Poker community mourns death of Doyle Brunson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2023 - 1:24 pm
 
Legendary poker player Doyle Brunson joins others at a table during Day 1A of the $10,000 buy-i ...
Legendary poker player Doyle Brunson joins others at a table during Day 1A of the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On the Mount Rushmore of poker, Doyle Brunson would be the first name selected by many.

The man known as the “Godfather of Poker” won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, including the Main Event in 1976 and 1977. He also captured a World Poker Tour title in 2004, and his book “Super System” was the ultimate Texas Hold’em poker strategy guide.

Brunson saw the game evolve from the dangerous, smoky Texas backrooms in the 1950s to the televised poker boom of the 2000s that turned players into celebrities. He died Sunday in Las Vegas at age 89, and many in the poker community shared their memories and tributes of “Texas Dolly”:

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
By / RJ

Doyle Brunson, widely regarded as the "Godfather of Poker," and a two-time winner of the WSOP Texas Hold'em Main Event, died Sunday in Las Vegas. He was 89.

