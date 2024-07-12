99°F
Poker player has apparent heart attack, still competes in WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 9:32 am
 

An apparent heart attack couldn’t keep one player from competing in the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Adam Rude of Clarksville, Tennessee, told PokerNews he suffered a medical episode Thursday morning and was briefly hospitalized before Day 5 of the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

“I am getting a little negative feedback at the table,” Rude told PokerNews. “One guy is a little outspoken that I shouldn’t be here. The reason I’m here — the only reason I’m here — is because I have two boys, and I want to give them $10 million.”

According to PokerNews, Rude woke up Thursday morning shivering and was standing in the shower to warm up when he collapsed. Rude told the publication he contracted a virus similar to COVID in 2014 that led to heart problems and has an implanted defibrillator that went off.

“So, I went to the hospital and it was registering as a heart attack,” Rude told PokerNews. “So, I mean, they didn’t see any damage, they did what they could do. They got my vitals, everything, looking good. And they gave me some strong medicines to get me through (Thursday).”

Rude arrived after the start of play on Day 5 with less than 20 big blinds but found an early double up. He battled for much of the afternoon Thursday before being eliminated in 194th place for $60,000.

It was the second deep run in the WSOP Main Event for the amateur player. Rude finished 117th in 2018.

The Main Event continues with Day 6 on Friday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and 160 players remaining from the record field of 10,112.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

