104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Poker

WSOP Main Event draws record field for 2nd straight year

A poker player participates during the first day of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Hor ...
A poker player participates during the first day of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe hotel-casino, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
UFC fighter takes another swing at WSOP Main Event
Professional poker player Phil Hellmuth makes a grand entrance to the song “Kung Fu Figh ...
Phil Hellmuth arrives at WSOP Main Event in karate cosplay — PHOTOS
People participate during the first day of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe ho ...
WSOP Main Event opens with fireworks as 2 players bust on 1st hand
Logo for the WSOP during the opening event Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout ...
‘Old-school pros’ enter WSOP Main Event riding wave of success
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 2:22 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2024 - 8:36 pm

The record for the largest World Series of Poker Main Event field fell for the second straight year.

Tournament officials announced Monday there were 10,112 entries in this year’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship when registration closed at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

Last year’s Main Event drew 10,043 entries, smashing the previous record of 8,773 set in 2006.

The payouts, including the first prize, have not been released. Daniel Weinman, the winner of last year’s Main Event, earned $12.1 million for first place.

The tournament’s attendance was boosted by a record-setting Day 1D on Sunday when 5,014 players entered, a record for a Main Event starting flight.

The Main Event continues Tuesday with Day 3, when the surviving players from all four starting flights are combined for the first time. The money bubble is projected to burst early Wednesday on Day 4.

The final table of the Main Event is scheduled to begin July 16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Old-school pros’ enter WSOP Main Event riding wave of success
recommend 2
Phil Hellmuth arrives at WSOP Main Event in karate cosplay — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Poker star falls short in pursuit of record 18th WSOP victory
recommend 4
Famed poker pro ends WSOP drought, secures 11th career victory
recommend 5
WSOP roundup: Online poker legend denied 1st career bracelet
recommend 6
Argentine wins $1.25M at WSOP after electrifying ending — VIDEO