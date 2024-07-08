WSOP Main Event draws record field for 2nd straight year

The World Series of Poker Main Event surpassed 10,000 entrants for the second straight year, tournament officials said Monday.

A poker player participates during the first day of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe hotel-casino, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The record for the largest World Series of Poker Main Event field fell for the second straight year.

Tournament officials announced Monday there were 10,112 entries in this year’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship when registration closed at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

Last year’s Main Event drew 10,043 entries, smashing the previous record of 8,773 set in 2006.

🎉History in the making at #WSOP2024! With a record-breaking 10,112 unique entries in the Main Event, poker's finest are gathering to chase glory and the ultimate bracelet. Let the chips fly and legends be born! 🏆🃏 pic.twitter.com/HPjWwBC5PK — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 9, 2024

The payouts, including the first prize, have not been released. Daniel Weinman, the winner of last year’s Main Event, earned $12.1 million for first place.

The tournament’s attendance was boosted by a record-setting Day 1D on Sunday when 5,014 players entered, a record for a Main Event starting flight.

The Main Event continues Tuesday with Day 3, when the surviving players from all four starting flights are combined for the first time. The money bubble is projected to burst early Wednesday on Day 4.

The final table of the Main Event is scheduled to begin July 16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

