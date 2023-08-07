Poker superstar shows up at teenagers’ home game

Daniel Negreanu, one of the winningest poker players of all time, showed up at a local home game after meeting one of the participants earlier in the day.

Poker star Daniel Negreanu plays in a World Series of Poker tournament on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Horseshoe Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Imagine hosting a poker game for your friends only to have Daniel Negreanu show up.

That’s what happened for a group of teenagers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Negreanu, a six-time World Series of Poker champion and member of the Poker Hall of Fame, crashed a local home game after meeting one of the young participants earlier in the day.

Negreanu posted an account of what happened on the social media app X (formerly Twitter) and wrote he was “Walking the dogs a kid in a suit comes up to me and says, ‘My friends are coming over in an hour playing our last poker game before going off to college. I know it’s a lot to ask, but will you stop by and say hello to them?’ ”

He included a poll asking his X followers whether he should go, and an overwhelming majority voted for Negreanu to accept the invitation.

Later that night, Negreanu arrived at the home game and gave out GGPoker merchandise. He also sat down in $0.25/$0.50 No-limit Hold’em cash game.

“I got $100 that says I can beat this game,” Negreanu proclaimed.

Negreanu was impressed with his competition and posted a video with the hand history of one player’s bluff. He couldn’t help but needle the youngster who lost the hand.

“My man over here, and you shouldn’t have said this, but you go, ‘I fold to anything.’ Not ideal,” Negreanu said. “He’s got jack-10 of clubs, bro. You got bluffed.”

Gangster aggro player on my right. Hand breakdown below 👇🏿 https://t.co/tbRadcVIAF pic.twitter.com/2SftQvc3Wi — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) August 7, 2023

Negreanu also posted a video of a hand he was involved in, winning an all-in bet with ace-king against his opponent’s 10-seven.

“There goes the college fund!” Negreanu said.

Huge all in moment last hand of the night for me… pic.twitter.com/sFLr6kQcB9 — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) August 7, 2023

Of course it was all in good fun, and Negreanu wrote that he told the group to put $5 of his winnings back in each pot until it was all recirculated back into the game.

Negreanu is known as one of poker’s greatest ambassadors and this is why, as those kids are sure to remember that night for the rest of their lives.

