River delivers ‘Acrogum’ 1st WSOP bracelet

Raman Afanasenka made a full house on the final card to win Event 11 of the WSOP Online, a $500 No-limit Hold’em six-handed turbo tournament.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A kind river card handed Raman Afanasenka his first World Series of Poker bracelet late Saturday.

Afanasenka (screen name Acrogum) made a full house on the final card to win Event 11 of the WSOP Online, a $500 No-limit Hold’em six-handed turbo tournament, earning $128,601.

On the final hand, Afanasenka moved all-in with a pair of threes, and Chance Kornuth (BingShui) called with king-six. Kornuth surged into the lead with two pair on the ace-king-six flop and held the lead on the turn when an ace paired. However, a three on the river ended the match for Afanasenka, giving him threes full of aces to beat Kornuth’s two pair.

The event attracted 1,691 entries (1,081 players and 610 rebuys), creating a prize pool of $760,950. In the turbo format, the stakes (the blind bets required for each hand) increased faster than in a normal tournament.

Afanasenka previously had only six cashes for $15,062 in WSOP events, but this was his fourth cash of the WSOP Online.

Kornuth just missed his third WSOP bracelet, earning $79,291. He has more than $7.4 million in tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, including nearly $2 million in WSOP events.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 12, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament dubbed the Big 500, starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and is expected to end early Monday. Event 13 is a $1,500 No-limit Hold’em High Roller freezeout that starts at 3 p.m. Monday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

