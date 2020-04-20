WSOP postponed in Las Vegas because of coronavirus pandemic

The World Series of Poker was scheduled for May 26 to July 15 at the Rio Convention Center. The WSOP said in a release that it hoped to hold the event in the fall.

WSOP poker players compete at the $500 buy-in, no-limit Hold’em tournament dubbed The Big 50 at the Rio on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second day of the main event final table at the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, celebrates after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. Ensan beat a starting field consisting of 8,569 players to win $10 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas HoldÕem World Championship. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, lifts the championship bracelet after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. Ensan beat a starting field consisting of 8,569 players to win $10 million in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas HoldÕem World Championship. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The World Series of Poker has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51st running of the WSOP had been set for May 26 to July 15 at the Rio Convention Center. The WSOP said in a release Monday that it hoped to hold the event in the fall, but no dates had been set.

The WSOP brings thousands of players from around the world to Las Vegas each summer, culminating in the $10,000 buy-in Main Event that is televised by ESPN. Last year, Germany’s Hossein Ensan topped a field of 8,569 to claim the $10 million first-place prize.

“We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year, but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being,” WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement.

The WSOP is planning to offer more online events in the interim this summer, including “official WSOP competitions,” Stewart said. Several online bracelet events were already on the WSOP calendar in conjunction with the flagship WSOP at the Rio. A revised online schedule has not been finalized.

WSOP.com, the major legal online poker room in Nevada, is holding an expanded tournament series now with a total of more than $4 million in guarantees. Those events are limited to players in Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware, where online poker is legal in the U.S.

The WSOP also recently announced a partnership with GG Poker on a WSOP Super Circuit Online Series in May. Those events welcome players from around the world but exclude U.S. players.

This year’s WSOP at the Rio had been set for 87 events. Officials said changes to that schedule were anticipated.

The Global Casino Championship, an invitation-only WSOP event, remains scheduled for Aug. 11 to 13 in Cherokee, North Carolina. WSOP Europe, hosted at King’s Resort in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, is also still scheduled to be held in the fall at dates to be announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.