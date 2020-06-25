Sahara poker room to install plexiglass dividers

The dividers will allow the room to host six-handed games like the Bellagio. The Orleans has also said it will install dividers.

The Sahara Las Vegas poker room will install plexiglass dividers to allow it to host six-handed games, a spokeswoman said. It is unknown when they will be installed. (Courtesy, Sahara Las Vegas)

She said the dividers had been ordered, but she did not know when they would arrive and be installed. Until then, the Sahara will continue to host five-handed games.

Before the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, casino poker games usually had nine or 10 players at the table.

The Bellagio became the first Las Vegas poker room to host six-handed games after the shutdown when it reopened with dividers June 18.

Subsequently, The Orleans said it would install the dividers as soon as the end of this week. The South Point said it would petition to go six-handed without dividers, and Caesars Palace said it would stick with five-handed play.

The Venetian has not announced a decision on plexiglass. A spokeswoman said via email that “we continue to look at all options.”

Attempts to reach the Golden Nugget have been unsuccessful.

All of the other Las Vegas poker rooms remain closed.

