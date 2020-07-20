Straight beats trips to lock up WSOP bracelet

Kenny Huynh improved from trip sixes to a straight to win Event 19 of the World Series of Poker Online early Monday, earning $133,856.82.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Kenny Huynh, shown in an undated file photo, won Event 19 of the World Series of Poker Online early Monday. (PokerNews)

Huynh (screen name Chopuh) won Event 19 of the WSOP Online, a $400 No-limit Hold’em tournament, earning $133,856.82. He prevailed in a field of 2,545 entries (1,757 players and 788 rebuys).

He won heads-up against a player with the screen name 610610 (real name TBA), who earned $82,732.86.

In the final hand, both players held trip sixes on a board of four-five-six-six, but 610610 held the lead with nine-six to Huynh’s six-three. That changed on the river when a deuce fell, giving Huynh a six-high straight. He went all-in, and 610610 called with his trips and lost.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 20, a $500 Pot-limit Omaha six-handed tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Monday is expected to finish early Tuesday. Event 21 is a $777 No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

