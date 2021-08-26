Tom Dwan ends Phil Hellmuth’s unbeaten streak on ‘High Stakes Duel’

Tom Dwan cracked Phil Hellmuth’s pocket aces to finish off his victory in the $100,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em match Wednesday on PokerGO.

Tom Dwan during "High Stakes Duel" against Phil Hellmuth on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the PokerGO studio. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth during "High Stakes Duel" against Tom Dwan on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the PokerGO studio. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth, left, and Tom Dwan, right, talk with host Ali Nejad before their "High Stakes Duel" on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the PokerGO studio. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth’s unbeaten streak on “High Stakes Duel” is over.

High-stakes poker pro Tom Dwan defeated Hellmuth in a $100,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em match broadcast Wednesday on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Hellmuth had been 7-0 in PokerGO’s made-for-TV format, sweeping three matches each from Antonio Esfandiari and Daniel Negreanu before beating FS1 host Nick Wright.

Dwan (a -128 favorite on Pokershares.com) held the lead for most of the 5½-hour match, then took over completely when he called with bottom pair to snap off Hellmuth’s bluff with ten-high. That left Dwan with a 7-1 chip lead (175,000 to 25,000), and he finished off the win shortly thereafter.

“I think I’d like to play you heads-up forever,” Hellmuth told Dwan after the failed bluff.

The final hand recalled a famous hand from 2008 when Dwan cracked Hellmuth’s pocket aces to advance in the NBC National Heads-Up Poker Championship.

In Wednesday’s finale, Hellmuth called with pocket aces, and Dwan checked with nine-three in the big blind. On a flop of five-three-deuce, Dwan bet 5,000, Hellmuth went all-in for 18,000, and Dwan called.

A nine fell on the turn to put Dwan in the lead with two pair, and a six on the river sealed the victory.

“I just knew I was going to get needled if I lost, so I was trying to avoid the needle,” Dwan told PokerGO.

“I think I adjust how I play more than most people do depending on what other people are doing in the game,” he added. “So I definitely made some unconventional plays there. Some I think were good; some I think were bad.”

Hellmuth has a right to a rematch at double the stakes, but he has not made a decision on whether to exercise the option, PokerGO said. If he declines, a new player will face Dwan in a $200,000 buy-in match.

Hellmuth, 57, is the all-time leader with 15 World Series of Poker tournament victories, and he has almost $25 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Dwan, 35, has nearly $5 million in career tournament earnings, but he is known more for his appearances on “High Stakes Poker,” in which he played several pots approaching $1 million. In recent years, he has been a fixture in high-stakes games in Macao.

