Only RB Josh Jacobs left as Raiders sign 3 draft picks

Oakland Raiders no. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, attends a news conference at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Friday, April 26, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Oakland Raiders first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft: running back Josh Jacobs, left, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, center, and safety Johnathan Abram, hold up their team jerseys at a news conference at the Raiders' headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Friday, April 26, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders are one contract away from signing their entire draft class.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, safety Johnathan Abram and cornerback Trayvon Mullen signed four-year rookie contracts Tuesday. Ferrell and Abram became the first of the franchise’s three first-round picks to sign, leaving running back Josh Jacobs as the only rookie on the agenda.

Jacobs is expected to sign before training camp begins late July.

Ferrell’s deal is worth $31.25 million. It includes a $20.7 million signing bonus and team option for a fifth season. Further details, such as whether the contract includes offset language or how much of the signing bonus is deferred into 2020 when the Raiders relocate to Las Vegas, were not immediately known.

Abram’s deal, worth $11.46 million, also includes a fifth-year option; such language is standard for any first-round pick. The Raiders drafted Ferrell and Abram at No. 4 and 27 overall, respectively, with Jacobs at No. 24.

Mullen, selected 40th overall, was their lone second-round pick. His deal is valued at $7.24 million.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.