Raiders RB Josh Jacobs signs $11.9M rookie deal

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Josh Jacobs on Tuesday became the final Raiders draft pick to sign his rookie contract, as the first-round choice and former star Alabama running back completed a four-year deal, the team announced.

The $11.9 million pact features a fifth-year team option, standard language for any first-round pick.

The club’s other first-round choices, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram, signed June 18. No concern within the organization was expressed in recent weeks as to whether Jacobs would sign before training camp. He and all Raiders rookies are expected to report to camp July 23 in Napa, California.

Jacobs is slated to lead the backfield in touches as a rookie.

The team believes he possesses the skill set to handle a three-down, workhorse role, although that won’t necessarily surface at his career’s onset given the veteran depth at the position. Jalen Richard, for example, should see substantial work in the passing game.

Of the 32 NFL first-round picks in April, Jacobs was one of six who remained unsigned.

The relative delay did not impact his involvement in any Raiders activities. A minor hamstring issue aside, he was a full participant during their workout program this spring.

Veterans are scheduled to arrive in Napa on July 26. The first full-squad practice is July 27.

