Raiders release QB Landry Jones, sign TE Erik Swoope

The Raiders released the former Oklahoma star on Wednesday to make room for free agent tight end Erik Swoope, who spent his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Erik Swoope, who spent his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, was signed as a free agent.

Swoope, 27, has appeared in 24 games, including six starts, in his career. He has 23 catches for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Two of his starts came last season for the Colts as he caught eight passes for 87 yards and three scores.

Swoope, who went to high school in Los Angeles and played in college at Miami, was released by the Colts in December. He was claimed off waivers by the Saints, only to be released the next day when he failed a physical. Swoope finished the year back in Indianapolis on the Colts’ practice squad.

His most productive season was in 2016 when he played in all 16 games and caught 15 passes for 297 yards.

Jones, a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2013, had been expected to compete with Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman for a reserve role behind Raiders starter Derek Carr.

The 30-year-old was signed in March after a brief stint with the Jaguars last season.

