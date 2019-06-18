Raiders sign No. 4 overall draft pick Clelin Ferrell

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, the No. 4 overall selection, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the No. 40 overall choice, signed four-year rookie contracts Tuesday.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders are two contracts away from signing their entire 2019 draft class.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, the No. 4 overall selection, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the No. 40 overall choice, signed four-year rookie contracts Tuesday. Ferrell became the first of the franchise’s three first-round picks to sign, leaving running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram.

Jacobs and Abram are expected to sign before training camp begins late July.

Ferrell’s deal is worth $31.25 million. It includes a $20.7 million signing bonus and team option for a fifth season. Further details, such as whether the contract includes offset language or how much of the signing bonus is deferred into 2020, were not immediately known.

Mullen’s contract is worth $7.24 million.

He and Ferrell were teammates at Clemson.

