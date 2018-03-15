Raiders

Raiders host LB Tahir Whitehead, S Marcus Gilchrist on visits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2018 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2018 - 12:20 pm

OAKLAND, Calif. — This week, the Raiders have signed one tight end and re-signed another. They have hosted a former Pro Bowl wide receiver for a visit, a recruitment they hope to culminate soon in a contract.

Of course, they haven’t forgotten about their defense.

Safety Marcus Gilchrist and linebacker Tahir Whitehead are both visiting the Raiders on Thursday, sources said. Gilchrist has some early NFL experience at cornerback but is projected to start opposite safety Karl Joseph if signed. Whitehead is a former standout with Detroit Lions who’d offer the Raiders a needed veteran presence at the position.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman, who provided that in 2017 as a midseason signing, is an unrestricted free agent.

Gilchrist, 29, spent the first four years of his career in the AFC West for the then-San Diego Chargers. The Raiders would mark his fourth team in as many seasons, following San Diego with two years for the New York Jets and last season with the Houston Texans.

Gilchrist has only 11 interceptions in seven seasons, but could chew up snaps in a secondary suddenly void of key returners. Safety Reggie Nelson, 34, and cornerback TJ Carrie became free agents Wednesday. The latter signed with the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders also have moved on from cornerbacks David Amerson and Sean Smith. Amerson, released in February, signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith pleaded guilty this week to felony assault for beating his sister’s then-boyfriend last July. On Tuesday, he began a one-year sentence to prison.

Whitehead, 28 in April, has spent all six years of his NFL career with the Lions. A former fifth-round pick from Temple, he worked predominantly as a reserve those first two seasons but has started 55 games since 2014. He was credited with 389 tackles, four interceptions and five forced fumbles in Detroit.

Earlier this week, the Raiders signed tight ends Derek Carrier and Lee Smith to three-year contracts. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson is believed to sign in relatively short order, perhaps as early as Thursday, although the NFL Network reported Thursday that the New Orleans Saints are making a strong push in their pursuit.

Meanwhile, the Raiders continue to explore the cornerback and defensive line market. Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin is among the options available in whom the Raiders have expressed interest, a source said.

Cornerback Jonathan Joseph told Houston reporters Thursday that, before re-signing with the Texans, the Raiders were the other finalist for his service. Joseph chosen the Texans because of the familiarity the franchise provided his family, he said.

So far on defense, the Raiders have re-signed nose tackle Justin Ellis to a three-year contract.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

