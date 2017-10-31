Raiders’ Obi Melifonwu expected to make NFL debut Sunday

Obi Melifonwu, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late August, has a green light for his NFL debut on Sunday.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Obi Melifonwu has a green light for his NFL debut on Sunday.

The Raiders safety and rookie second-round pick has missed the minimum eight games before a player on injured reserve becomes eligible for activation onto the 53-man roster. Coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that he anticipates Melifonwu will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It’s apparent, though, no one should expect too heavy of an initial workload.

Del Rio inferred that much Friday after Melifonwu, 23, completed his second full week of practice.

Melifonwu underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late August.

“He’s shown that he needs some work,” Del Rio said. “When a young guy, regardless of how talented they are, misses as much (practice) time as he has, he’s going to be rusty. We’ve had a couple good weeks to work him in and get him some looks and prepare him. He’s physically ready to go. Mentally as far as game conditioning and stuff, that will have to come. It’s good to see him running around. It’ll be good when we get him back and in the full.”

The Raiders are a bit banged up at safety.

On Sunday, starter Karl Joseph missed his first game of the season to a groin injury. Rookie seventh-round pick Shalom Luani started in his place, appearing on 68 of 69 defensive snaps during a 34-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That role may have gone to a healthy Melifonwu if he had the offseason for which the Raiders were hoping. He was projected to start in subpackages for the club, shadowing an opponent’s top receiving tight end.

Melifonwu’s main focus on Sunday likely will be special teams.

“We obviously had a big role for him prior to his injury, and we can’t just put that big role back on him right away,” Del Rio said. “We’ll have to work him into it. That’s strategy kind of stuff, but we’ll be excited to get him back involved.”

High hopes

Raiders coaches toyed with new cornerback Gareon Conley and Melifonwu in the spring, allowing them to share a field during team drills. The rookies haven’t done that since mid-June when Conley, a first-round pick, suffered a shin injury.

Conley is not expected to practice this week, Del Rio said. This Sunday’s game will mark the sixth straight he has missed.

He’s played 92 defensive snaps in 2017. All came in Weeks 2 and 3.

Notable

— Running back Marshawn Lynch officially was re-instated Monday from a one-game suspension. He is scheduled to rejoin the Raiders here on Tuesday. Del Rio downplayed any issue with Lynch practicing for Oakland Technical High during the suspension. Video of Lynch stiff-arming a prep player went viral. “I think the people at the school district have more of a problem with it,” Del Rio said.

— Running back Elijah Hood was waived in a corresponding move. He’s expected to be re-signed to the practice squad on Tuesday if he clears waivers.

