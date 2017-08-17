Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch dodges questions on anthem sit-down

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch dodged questions Thursday about his decision not to stand during the national anthem prior to last Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Aug 12, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits on a cooler on the bench during the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

NAPA, Calif. — Marshawn Lynch could have said “no comment” each time he was asked Thursday about his decision not to stand during a recent pregame national anthem.

He dodged the topic more creatively.

During a press conference not listed on the Raiders’ official media schedule, the running back spoke for a few minutes and juked all three questions that referenced the anthem in any way. Last Saturday, Lynch sat on a sideline cooler rather than stand during the anthem performed before the team’s exhibition opener against Arizona Cardinals.

This press conference represented Lynch’s first public comments since.

A reporter asked about the “elephant in the room.”

“I think that elephant just left the room ‘cause a little mouse just ran in here,” Lynch said. “Didn’t they say elephants are afraid of mouses or something? That (expletive) left, cousin.”

In a follow-up, a second reporter inquired about coach Jack Del Rio allowing his players the space to express individuality within a team-minded culture.

“Yeah because on ‘Doctor 24,’ it’s a designed way that you’re supposed to run it, but I have all freedom to go any way that I choose to run it,” Lynch said. “I would say yes.”

Later, a third reporter asked Lynch if he has a preference on whether Raiders fans wearing his jersey at this Saturday’s exhibition game decide to sit or stand during the anthem. Lynch, an Oakland native, will play at the Coliseum for the first time since he joined the Raiders in April.

He pivoted again to football.

“When we run ‘74’ or something like that where I’ve got to scan and read both sides, that’d be pretty difficult,” Lynch said. “But for the most part, I’m a veteran so I can make it work.”

To Lynch’s credit, he was all football during training camp.

The 31-year-old did not miss one practice this summer. Teammates and coaches have spoken highly about the caliber of teammate he’s been since the spring. Surely now, he has inspired detractors outside the organization because of his anthem stance, the particulars of which remain undisclosed.

That opposition is as much people’s right as it is Lynch’s to sit.

But even for the most vehement detractors, Lynch’s strong connection to Oakland and significant work in its community complicate any attempt to demonize him. As one example, he will host a backpack and school supply giveaway Sunday as part of his Fam 1st Family Foundation. Free haircuts for boys and free hairstyling for girls also will be provided.

Lynch did not play in Saturday’s exhibition but is expected to start against the Los Angeles Rams. He seemed to appreciate the chance to play in front of his hometown fans.

“It’s truly a blessing and just to have the opportunity to go and do that is a good (expletive) feeling,” Lynch said. “It’s a good (expletive) feeling.”

Only three anthem-related questions were asked Thursday.

That is mainly because Lynch didn’t allow time for a fourth.

He spoke because he wanted to speak. He stopped speaking because he decided it was time. Without prompting from the team’s public relations staff, Lynch answered a question about what feedback he provides young fans. Then, he stood tall, turned left and stepped away, the press conference’s conclusion as impromptu as its start.

